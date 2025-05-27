A Florida-based consortium is believed to have made a second offer to Dejphon Chansiri in an attempt to buy Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

The consortium, which The Star has previously been told is ‘made up of a collective of successful business people and professional athletes’, have been in discussions about a takeover at Hillsborough for some time now, however their first offer was rejected and called ‘derisory’ by the club.

Rejection the first time around doesn’t seem to have dampened their hopes, though, and it’s understood that they were hopeful that a second bid could take them a step closer to persuading Chansiri to part ways with the club after a decade of ownership.

The Star understands, however, that the improved bid has also been turned down by the Owls chairman, and it remains to be seen at this stage whether they will return with another. The club have been contacted for comment.

As things stand the names of those who form the consortium are being kept under wraps, but Wednesday’s comment after the first bid hinted at the involvement of Adam Shaw, a Sheffield-raised businessman now based in the States who has publicly voiced a desire to purchase Wednesday in the past. He has many connections in the world of American sports.

There are known to be other parties keeping a close eye on the situation at Wednesday – including interest from Saudi Arabia – given the recent unrest over the club’s ownership, however at this point there has been no suggestion that other offers have been tabled.

It’s once again approaching the time of the month where players and staff are due to be paid, and after the recent issues on that front – and the continued threat of a three-window transfer ban – plenty of people will be waiting anxiously to find out if those payments are made on time.

Wednesday’s late payments for the month of March left them in a situation where even a day’s delay would see them banned from signing players for three windows. They have to make it to the end of June without issue in order for the tally to be reset.

The Owls players are set to return for preseason next month as preparations for the 2025/26 season begin, but before that happens there is still lots to sort out off the field in order to put the club in a solid position going forward.

