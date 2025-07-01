Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been encouraged to boycott the purchase of club-sold retail and merchandise items in an attempt to put further pressure on the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has announced the action, which makes clear it calls for its members and the club’s wider fanbase to cease their financial support of the crisis-riddled Hillsborough club through the sale of things such as replica shirts and matchday refreshment items - and makes clear their stance will remain throughout the remainder of Chansiri’s time at the Owls helm. The suggested boycott does not extend to match tickets.

Wednesday is a club in turmoil at current, with late payments still owed to employees in a number of departments from players to non-football staff for a second month running. After non-payments on Monday - their expected payday - it’s understood that some employees have now received £700 of their expected June wage payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star revealed on Tuesday afternoon that some players have elected to hand in their notice over consecutive late or non-payments, bringing the possibility that individuals could leave the club as free agents after a 15-day notice period. Both Wednesday and Chansiri are the subject of multiple charges over failures to fulfil financial obligations and are currently operating under the restriction of two EFL registration embargoes and a three-window transfer ban.

A statement reads in part: ‘It is with a heavy heart that the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust (SWST) announce and respectfully request that its members and wider fanbase engage in an immediate boycott of all official merchandise and retail sold by the club.

‘This boycott covers everything sold at the club shop and online store such as kits, scarves, hats, and mugs. It also includes food and drink sold at kiosks on matchday. The boycott will remain in place for however long Dejphon Chansiri is owner of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The boycott does not yet include matchday tickets - we still believe it is important for fans to support the team in what is likely to be an incredibly difficult season on the pitch.’

Sheffield Wednesday fans have held protests agains the continued ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. | Getty Images

After a great deal of discussion, the planned boycott of certain purchases comes about as the result of a unanimous vote by the Trust’s seven-strong, democratically-elected board. With financial issues having taken such a negative impact on the club in recent months and with staff still waiting on their salary payments, Trust chair Ian Bennett acknowledged the fear of potential concerns a financial boycott could have on employees within the club, but made clear it is felt their latest call to action is necessary.

He told The Star: “It has been discussed in depth and that’s why we’ve taken so long to come to this decision. It has been a worry that it could affect people working there, we have people that we’re close to there and that we speak to. We’re hoping to set up a fundraising page that we hope will come to support people in need and while we understand the club can’t accept that after previous attempts, we’ll be hoping that people can come to us directly.

“There were concerns. It’s very difficult to come up with a strategy. It’s not about putting people out of work and it is with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust statement, released on Tuesday afternoon, makes clear their suggested action is ‘voluntary’ and that they appreciate the desire of those who may wish to continue with their annual traditions of buying club merchandise.

The statement continues: ‘His actions are endangering the club’s future. The repeated failure to pay HMRC, the unpaid wages to playing and non-playing club staff, and the current financial paralysis threatens the existence of our club. While revenue continues to flow into the club through retail and merchandise, there is always the chance that Dejphon Chansiri’s regime believes it can continue. We must send a message; the fans will no longer fund his crisis.

‘We are not telling anyone how to support Sheffield Wednesday. We understand that for some buying shirts or merchandise is part of a family tradition. We’re not here to judge. We’re simply asking that those who feel able join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Trust believe it is important we take action as fans to safeguard Sheffield Wednesday for future generations, to ensure that parents continue to experience the joy of taking our children and grandchildren to Hillsborough, and that cherished memories are not taken away from us. That we must even consider a future without Sheffield Wednesday, and make difficult sacrifices such as a merchandise and retail boycott, is the fault of only one person, Dejphon Chansiri.

‘If this action isn’t for you, but you believe that Dejphon Chansiri should not continue to own Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, there will be other avenues to get involved announced by the Trust in coming weeks. For example, the Trust is currently working hard to come up with options as to how best the fanbase can support non-playing staff.’

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday players have made decision over handing in notice amid pay farce