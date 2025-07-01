Some Sheffield Wednesday players have handed in their notice in response to ongoing pay issues at the club, The Star understands.

Players were not paid their wages for June as scheduled on payday on Monday, with some having received their wage payments for May late - or not at all. The reading of FIFA rules suggests players have the right to tender a 15-day notice period to clubs in the event of two late payments and after The Star reported on Tuesday morning that several players were intending to do so, sources suggest those decisions have been made and that the club have received letters of notice.

It’s not yet clear not yet clear how many Wednesday players have - or intend to - tender their notice their notice and the action formalises the players’ desire to leave the club on free agent terms should the club not satisfy monies owed to them within 15 days. Even if the payments are made, The Star has received conflicting information around the likely process from there.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters have protested against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. Pic: Getty Images | Getty Images

It follows a similar circumstance in 2021, when a handful of Owls players were understood to have issued notices amid payment issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the third month in four that Wednesday players have been subject to late payments.

Financial problems at Wednesday have shrouded their last months, with the club thrown into the terms of restrictions placed on what deals they can perform in the transfer market. Two EFL registration embargoes are currently placed on the club, which also stands to restrict its maximum squad size. It’s understood that a separate, three-window ‘transfer ban’ is in place, meaning the Owls will be restricted to free transfers and no-fee loan deals. Wednesday have appealed.

In the section labelled ‘Terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries’ of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, it reads:

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s). Alternative provisions in contracts existing at the time of this provision coming into force may be considered.”