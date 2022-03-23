The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back wins against a Cheltenham side sat safely in mid-table.

Barry Bannan

Barring injury or a shock selection call, Owls skipper and main man Bannan will play his 300th game in the colours of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday pair Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan will bring up significant career milestones if selected this weekend.

His seven-year stay at the club has seen highs and lows, but his passion for Sheffield Wednesday cannot be questioned.

“When I signed here I was looking for a home, really,” Bannan said this month. “I don’t know what it was, but as soon as I came here it felt like home, and the fans took to me. Ever since then I’ve not turned back, and the bond I’ve got with this club is the best that I’ve had in my career.”

Sam Hutchinson

If selected, Hutchinson will play in his 200th Wednesday match on Saturday.

Arriving from Chelsea initially on loan back in 2014, he too has seen changes at the club. Those appearances have come across two spells after a brief sojourn in Cyprus.

His contract is up at the end of the season and speaking late last year on his future, he said: “I don’t want to leave, I think I’m still a massive member of this squad and, with what the gaffer has asked me to do now on the current contract, I’m probably one of the best value for the money that I’m on because I’m one of the least.

“I’m happy here, I love the city, and me and my family bought into it as soon as we came here.

Callum Paterson

Another – if selected – that could bring up a major milestone is Paterson, who is sat on 349 senior matches for his three clubs; Hearts, Cardiff and Wednesday.

The versatile 27-year-old has also played 17 times for Scotland.

“I’m finally getting settled, the lockdown is over so I can go and explore the city and see where all the fishing spots are,” he said last year on a desire to put roots down at S6.