The Owls explored the possibility of signing Mendez-Laing over the summer as Darren Moore re-shaped the look of the club's squad. Amid Wednesday interest in the 29-year-old late on in a whirlwind summer transfer window, Saido Berahino was brought on deadline day.

Though the window has closed, Mendez-Laing's status as a free agent means Wednesday could in theory sign and register him for action immediately. He has not been signed to a club since his Boro contract ended in the summer.

The signing would signal a move of intent by Darren Moore's side, whose inability to create and convert chances has been a factor in a run of form that has seen them draw four consecutive matches and drift five points clear of the League One playoff places. Wednesday have scored only 17 goals in 15 league matches this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands there has been tentative recent Championship interest in Mendez-Laing in recent weeks but that Wednesday are considering taking a look given his free agent status.

Having started out at Wolves, he made an impact at Peterborough United and Rochdale - as well as a number of loan clubs including Sheffield United in 2011 - before his 2017 move to Cardiff, where he achieved promotion to the Premier League.

His signing would not arrive without controversy. His time with the Bluebirds came to an abrupt end last year when he tested positive for recreational drug use. He played nine times in an injury-affected stint with Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough last season.

Former Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could re-emerge as a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

Owls boss Moore told The Star earlier this month that preparation for the January transfer window is underway.

“We’ll be having those talks pretty soon,” he said. “People may look in and think everything only happens in January, but the work has started already.

“You always have to try to be ahead of it in terms of planning and going forward and that’s what we are doing in this moment in time.”