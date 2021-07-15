Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls set to miss out on ex-Reading starlet, Birmingham City eye Wolves outcast

Yesterday, the club announced their third signing of the season, full-back Jadon Brown, who was snapped up following his release from Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, the Owls have brought in highly-rated winger Olamide Shodipo on loan from QPR last weekend. Discussing the move, Moore said: “I can say to everybody that we fought off three – potentially four – Championship clubs to get him, and we’re really pleased that we have… He had a desire to come here, but I had to fight for him because of the way it was.

“We nearly lost him, but I’m just pleased to say that it’s worked out for us and that we’ve got him here. I just see him getting stronger and stronger, and he’ll be another wonderful acquisition for us.

“He’s different to what we’ve got in midfield, and he’s somebody that that I think we needed in midfield. He’s somebody that has come in that will add a lot of competition for us and we’re really pleased to have him on board.

“We had a chat in the summer, and the battle commenced from there really because there was a lot of interest in him. But we kept on, kept on, kept on, and I told him the roles and responsibilities he’s got here at the club, and I’m glad it whetted his appetite.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

