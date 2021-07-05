Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls plot raid for ex-Celtic starlet, Norwich City ready £10m midfielder swoop

The Owls will be desperate to avoid an extended stay in the third tier of English football, and will hope the quality players among their ranks will, along with some fresh faces, propel them straight back to the Championship this season.

Meanwhile, Wednesday youngster Korede Adedoyin is hopeful of making his senior debut for the club, after paperwork and injury issues prevented him from doing so last season. He revealed: “I signed and a couple of months into the season I pulled up in a game, I thought it was cramp, but I couldn’t carry on.

“The injury kept reoccurring, so we decided that it was best to get surgery which was disappointing, but I needed to stay focused and get my head down.

“It was very frustrating and annoying but I knew there was nothing I could do about it, it wasn’t my fault or anyone else’s, it was just unlucky. There’s no good time to get injured, but after the surgery I’ve had a good time to recover in time to start preseason.

“I don’t feel like I’m at a disadvantage because I’ve come back with equal fitness to everyone else, the timing of my recovery means I haven’t started later than the rest of the squad.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. City eye shock Robinson raid Manchester City have been linked with a shock move for Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson. The ex-Wigan Athletic man almost sealed a dream move to AC Milan last year, but saw the deal break down after an issue was identified during his medical. (Mirror)

2. Gunners could pick Johnstone over Ramsdale Arsenal could be set to turn their attention away from Sheffield United's £20m-rated goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and pursue a move for West Brom's Sam Johnstone - a cheaper alternative - instead. Both players are currently in England's Euro 2020 squad. (Daily Star)

3. Duo jostle for Furlong Brentford have been tipped to challenge Burnley for the signing of West Brom defender Darnell Furlong. The 25-year-old featured frequently for the Baggies last season, but was unable to ensure they avoided relegation. (Football Insider)

4. Cherries swoop for Marcondes Bournemouth have made their first signing under new manager Scott Parker, bringing in ex-Brentford ace Emiliano Marcondes. He was released by the Bees at the end of last season, despite making 31 league appearances in the league. (Club website)