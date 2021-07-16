Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Ex-Owls duo close in on Championship move, West Brom block £10m offer

The Owls lost a number of key players following their relegation, but are making solid progress signing replacements, bringing in f David Agbontohoma, Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown and Olamide Shodipo over the past few weeks.

Wednesday have been gaining match fitness through the some pre-season friendlies, taking on the likes of Celtic and Chester FC, and they're back in action against last season's Championship play-off semi-finalists Barnsley.

Meanwhile, Owls boss Darren Moore has backed Andre Green to impress in League One this season, and said: "It’s his moment now, his moment to come and shine… This is the time. He probably feels like he should’ve scored his first chance but the keeper’s pulled off the save. But he made sure with the second one.

“I thought his 45 minutes was good, I thought he looked sharp, I thought his decision-making and timing of runs was good, as well as his ball manipulation. He’s got the goal, and deserved it, so I’m really pleased with the outing.”

On new loan signing Shodipo, Moore added: “The goal (against Alfreton Town) came from turning defence into attack, which is something you need when you’ve got that speed, technical ability and a goal threat… It’s always going to keep opposition on the backfoot, and it’s what you want. We want players that ask the opposition questions, and those two – one on the right and one on the left – can be threats on both wings.”

Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues:

1. Cherries could land Edwards Bournemouth are said to be closing in ex-West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, despite Celtic looking to snap him up this summer. He's also previously been of interest to Luton Town and is currently training with Reading. (Football Insider) Photo: GLYN KIRK Buy photo

2. Blackpool linked with Hunt Cardiff City and Blackpool have been tipped to go head-to-head in the race to sign free agent Jack Hunt. The versatile player was released by Bristol City at the end of last season, and has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Crystal Palace. (Football Insider) Photo: Harry Trump Buy photo

3. Mixed messages over Ogbeta Peterborough United are rumoured to be closing in on a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta. However, club director of football Barry Fry has denied speculation that the player will join the Posh. (Football League World) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Cherries want Davis on loan Bournemouth are said to be closing in on a loan move for Leeds United's versatile defender Leif Davis. The 21-year-old made four appearances for the Whites last season, and could be allowed out on a temporary basis to gain more first-team experience. (Daily Echo) Photo: Justin Setterfield Buy photo