Sheffield Wednesday will prepare for a third consecutive season of Championship football this summer after climbing from a relegation dogfight last year to mid-table comfort this time round. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Oxford United was hugely disappointing but despite dropping into 14th, the Owls can reflect on a steady improvement.

It’s expected to be another busy summer at Wednesday and fans will be desperate to see impressive manager Danny Röhl stay on board, with hope he could guide the club towards genuine play-off contention if properly backed. But while incoming business is the key focus, decisions need to be made on current squad members.

All in all, 12 first-team squad members are currently set to leave Wednesday this summer, including a trio of loanees, while another two will enter the final year of their own contracts come June. Below, The Star takes a look at each of them.

1 . James Beadle - loan ends 2025 Impressed as Wednesday's first-choice goalkeeper on loan from Brighton and has played all but four Championship games. Deal from the Amex was a straight loan but at 20-years-old and with no clear path into the Brighton first-team, another temporary exit might be feasible. Will be plenty of suitors. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pierce Charles - contract expires 2025 Just the four appearances this season but Charles has shown plenty of promise, enough at least to earn him a spot in the Northern Ireland set up. Only 19 and a highly promising goalkeeper who Wednesday will no doubt be keen to tie down. Might want a look-in at more regular football. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Akin Famewo - contract expires 2025 Serious injury has scuppered the defender's third campaign at Hillsborough and fitness has been a regular issue. Will turn 27 in November so should be coming into the peak of his career. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4 . Pol Valentin - contract expires 2025 33 Championship appearances have come mostly from the bench and was replaced as first-choice right-back by summer signing Yan Valery. Still a solid squad option, however, and only 28 so still plenty of years left. | Steve Ellis Photo Sales