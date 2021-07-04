Darren Moore and his recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes to try and bolster the ranks at Wednesday before the 2021/22 season gets underway, but it’s not been an easy task with all the off-the-field drama that has included unpaid wages and a transfer embargo.

But with big progress being made on the wage front, the Owls are hoping to try and get the embargo lifted in the near future, something that would make Moore’s life a lot easier when it comes to potential new faces coming in.

David Agbontohoma, from Southampton, has already been announced as a new signing for the U23s, but with Dennis Adeniran – potentially their first new senior signing – nothing has been finalised just yet.

Here’s a look at some of the other transfer news around League One as the season draws ever closer...

1. Sunderland close in on double swoop - maybe a third... 'Lee Johnson expects to complete two new signings next week, with a third 'not a million miles away' - and says Sunderland have 'four or five' bids in for transfer targets', according to Chronicle Live. Photo: Richard Sellers Buy photo

2. Millwall man League One-bound? Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is not in Millwall manager Gary Rowett's plans and Portsmouth are reportedly amongst a host of League One clubs interested - along with AFC Wimbledon. (Sunday Mirror) Photo: Julian Finney Buy photo

3. Reported Wednesday target off to Oxford? Oxford United are showing an interest in Will Boyle, who was previously linked with Wednesday, following the sale of Rob Atkinson to Bristol City. (Alan Nixon, Sun) Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

4. Wycombe want to go straight back up... "The fans didn’t get to see us in the Championship, so for me, getting us back there is a massive thing, just to be able to let them see it because it’s different when you’re there and they’ve never had that experience. I think that’s the driving force." - David Stockdale to Wycombe Wanderers' official website. Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo