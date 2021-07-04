Sheffield Wednesday transfer news and rumours: Ex-Owl undecided on future, Oxford United eye former Wednesday target and rivals Sunderland to make 'double signing'
There haven't been any major new signings at Sheffield Wednesday yet, but they are making a bit of progress...
Darren Moore and his recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes to try and bolster the ranks at Wednesday before the 2021/22 season gets underway, but it’s not been an easy task with all the off-the-field drama that has included unpaid wages and a transfer embargo.
But with big progress being made on the wage front, the Owls are hoping to try and get the embargo lifted in the near future, something that would make Moore’s life a lot easier when it comes to potential new faces coming in.
David Agbontohoma, from Southampton, has already been announced as a new signing for the U23s, but with Dennis Adeniran – potentially their first new senior signing – nothing has been finalised just yet.
Here’s a look at some of the other transfer news around League One as the season draws ever closer...