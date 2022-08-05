It had been suggested some weeks ago that interest had been tabled in 20-year-old Swansea City youngster Kyle Joseph, who has also played a handful of matches as a wing-back.

And now it appears that interest has intensified, with Wednesday named alongside Oxford United as front-runners in the race to get him on board.

Scotland youth international Kyle Joseph has been heavily linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

He had been linked with a move to Portsmouth and Derby County in recent months after it became clear first team involvement would likely be sparse under Russell Martin this season.

Joseph spent time on loan in the third tier at Cheltenham Town last time out and impressed, scoring four times in 19 appearances.

A Wigan Athletic youth product, he made the switch to South Wales in 2021 and made an initial impact, playing 10 times from the bench last season before making the move to the Johnny Rocks Stadium in January.

Joseph has played a part in Swansea’s pre-season campaign but was absent from their matchday squad for the Championship opener at Rotherham United last weekend.

Wednesday are well known to be looking for a striker. A long-held interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks could still come to fruition though Tigers boss Shota Arveladze said this week that he expected the 23-year-old to stay in East Yorkshire this season.