Sheffield Wednesday have completed two incoming deals, with three going the other way, and have designs on doing plenty more before the guillotine drops on the transfer window at 11pm on Thursday. Deals are being done in the shadows and are yet to hit the media, but with big-money bids having gone towards Stateside strikers and existing Owls players the subject of interest, it feels like it's going to be a busy time.
Some deals are done, some are being worked on and some are dead in the water. Let's take a look at every Wednesday story of the transfer window so far - with the very latest as we have it on where the deals are at.
1. Lee Gregory
The veteran striker has hero status at S6 but has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks and looks likely to leave. The Star revealed interest from League Two, where a handful of clubs are interested in taking him on as he approaches the final months of his Owls contract. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. Reece James
There's interest out there. Like a handful of his teammates, there's a deal to be done but it's a case of striking that deal. The interest The Star are aware of is from clubs in League One and League Two.
3. George Byers
Wednesday's mood with regard to a possible move away for Byers has eased, it's understood. There's interest but as with every player, the right deal would have to cross the table of all parties. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
4. Duncan McGuire
Emerged as a player Wednesday are hot for this week. A seven-figure bid has been launched and the Owls appear to have put themselves in the race. Blackburn Rovers and Danish side FC Midtjylland are said to be keen, also. Decisions will be made fairly imminently.