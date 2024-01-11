News you can trust since 1887
Close, done and maybe: The latest on every Sheffield Wednesday story of the transfer window

It's been a whirlwind start to the January transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Alex Miller
Published 11th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

One confirmed deal in, two already out. Just 11 days in, the Owls are looking to do business early as they seek to give Danny Rohl's squad a further boost in their increasingly optimistic survival mission.

There's a lot going on behind the scenes and stories are emerging, with The Star having reported a number of potential ins and outs as we approach the halfway stage of the window.

Here's a whistle-stop run-down of all the stories as we have them from Middlewood Road.

The Star revealed this week that the Owls stalwart and club vice-captain is of interest to clubs in the US, with clubs in the MLS and lower in their system having expressed an interest. He is able to be signed on a pre-contract basis by foreign clubs but has spoken of a desire to stay on and continue climbing the all-time appearance list ladder.

Revealed as a Wednesday target by The Star, West Ham midfielder Coventry has held discussions with the club. It is understood, however, that talks have stalled a touch. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Another target that would be based on a loan from a Premier League club, Brentford midfield man Peart-Harris would be an exciting one. Where any potential deal is at currently remains to be seen. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

Linked with interest from clubs including Blackpool by reports in the nationals, The Star understands there is little chance of a move away in this window as things stand. He's out of contract in the summer but loves the club and word is that he will remain an important player for the Owls this season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

