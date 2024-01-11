One confirmed deal in, two already out. Just 11 days in, the Owls are looking to do business early as they seek to give Danny Rohl's squad a further boost in their increasingly optimistic survival mission.
There's a lot going on behind the scenes and stories are emerging, with The Star having reported a number of potential ins and outs as we approach the halfway stage of the window.
Here's a whistle-stop run-down of all the stories as we have them from Middlewood Road.
1. Liam Palmer
The Star revealed this week that the Owls stalwart and club vice-captain is of interest to clubs in the US, with clubs in the MLS and lower in their system having expressed an interest. He is able to be signed on a pre-contract basis by foreign clubs but has spoken of a desire to stay on and continue climbing the all-time appearance list ladder.
2. Conor Coventry
Revealed as a Wednesday target by The Star, West Ham midfielder Coventry has held discussions with the club. It is understood, however, that talks have stalled a touch. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
3. Myles Peart-Harris
Another target that would be based on a loan from a Premier League club, Brentford midfield man Peart-Harris would be an exciting one. Where any potential deal is at currently remains to be seen. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League
4. George Byers
Linked with interest from clubs including Blackpool by reports in the nationals, The Star understands there is little chance of a move away in this window as things stand. He's out of contract in the summer but loves the club and word is that he will remain an important player for the Owls this season. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo