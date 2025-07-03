Sheffield Wednesday owe 'many other clubs' transfer fees - points deduction 'inevitable'
The Owls are in crisis with multiple players having handed in their notice over back-to-back months of late wage payments, with some players understood to still be waiting on money owed for May. First team players were also paid late in March, and in the last two months both backroom staff and non-footballing employees have been paid late.
With monies owed to HMRC and previously late tax payments on top, it has left the club the subject of heavy recruitment sanctions from the EFL and flailing owner Dejphon Chansiri the subject of further charges. These have been appealed.
Now, The Telegraph have reported that Wednesday owe money to Southampton for the loan and or re-loan of Shea Charles last season - and owe Norwich City for the transfer of Akin Famewo. Both players have moved on, with reigning Owls player of the year Charles having returned to the south coast and Famewo a free agent after his contract came to an end early this week. The defender was offered a new deal but has not returned to pre-season training and is understood to have moved on. The same report claims ‘many’ clubs are owed fees - suggesting further deals are unsatisfied.
It’s also said that the monies owed to other clubs would prevent any suggestion that EFL cash could be diverted directly to players. With the situation ongoing and the seriousness of the debacle coloured by the fact the payment issues have been carried across three months in the last four. With Wednesday’s crisis deepening, but with an independent commission set to decide their fate on repeat failures to fulfil financial obligations, The Telegraph render a points deduction for the forthcoming campaign as ‘inevitable’.
