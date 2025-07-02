Barry Bannan may not officially be a Sheffield Wednesday player anymore, but he’s not going anywhere just yet.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern-day Owls legend, who became a free agent on Tuesday after the expiration of his deal at Hillsborough, has made no secret of his desire to stay at the club until he decides to hang up his boots – however recent events have complicated matters.

As things stand there has been no further update from the club on Bannan’s future other than confirmation in their retained list that they had offered him a new contract, however The Star has previously reported that he is still keen to stay even with the embargoes and restrictions and world of uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan is still training at Sheffield Wednesday

He’s done a decade, and wants to do more, so as Wednesday’s players were put through their paces at the Jubilee Sports Ground as upgrades continue to be made at Middlewood Road, their captain – maybe ex-captain as things stand – was there with them.

Next week they’ll head to the state-of-the-art St. George’s Park facility to step things up, and while question marks remain on the manager and who will take the sessions, the indication that Bannan will be there, too. The hope is that, eventually, a deal can get done that will see him contracted and back leading out the team in 2025/26.

With several players believed to have handed in their notice after two months of late payments, it is unknown exactly who will be walking out at the King Power Stadium in August – but if it’s up to their ‘Wee Scottish Man’, he’ll be one of them.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join