At least two Sheffield Wednesday transfer enquiries are being considered by other clubs as the Owls look to kickstart their position in the January transfer window – though their focus won’t be averted from Wycombe this afternoon.

The Owls make the trip to Buckinghamshire knowing at least one of their main automatic promotion rivals will drop points given Ipswich Town welcome Plymouth Argyle to Portman Road.

Alex Mighten and Mark McGuinness returned to their parent clubs this week and while making clear the mission is to be in a stronger position at the end of the transfer window than the one they started in, Moore confirmed enquiries for players spoken about last week have been lodged.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic: Steve Ellis.

“Those enquiries are ongoing, that’s as best as I can say,” he told The Star. “It’s almost like buying a house where you get into a chain.

“The enquiries have gone in with those individuals and clubs, but we want to be very respectful of the clubs, the situations that they are in and the players that we’ve expressed a desire with.”

Wednesday’s focus will be entirely on the battle ahead with Wycombe, Moore said, and after the highs of an instantly iconic FA Cup win over Newcastle United last weekend, the match represents a stark return to the day job of achieving promotion.

The Chairboys are on a run of four league wins in six and after a slow start to the campaign have propelled themselves to the edge of the play-off spots.

Asked whether there is any concern over a degree of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ creeping into his players’ mindset, Moore said: “Of course there is every danger of that,

“There’s been huge media attention that has come upon the club and the team over the last seven days. I understand it.

“For me it’s water off a duck’s back in terms of planning and preparing for Wycombe. That’s part of my mentality and it’s something I’ve been trying to put onto the players in terms of focusing on the job in hand.