Sheffield Wednesday’s player payment woes look to have continued beyond their expected payday.

As per updates received close to midnight on Monday evening, The Star understands that payment issues to some or all of its first team playing staff had remained unsolved, opening up the possibility of some players - who were not paid on time in consecutive months - effectively tendering their notice to leave the club.

Rules suggest Wednesday will have a 15-day notice period in which to satisfy outstanding monies to stand a chance of preventing any players who take that option from terminating their contracts and leaving the ongoing chaos at Wednesday behind. The Star understands that on Monday some June wage payments were made to Under-21 players who remain under contract for next season.

The uncertainty comes at a hugely challenging time for employees in several departments of the club, with non-football staff also having not received their payments for June. Staff were warned an emergency fund set up to alleviate immediate financial hardship was not guaranteed to be able to satisfy all requests.

On the football side, pre-season preparations have begun. Players reported to the Jubilee Sports Club on Monday for a fitness session and while it was initially understood that players had been presented with individual training programmes and would be asked to continue much of the week’s work away from team sessions, it now seems some sessions will take place with Under-21s boss Andy Holdsworth among those believed to be taking charge.

It’s understood that other sessions will take place as normal at the gym facilities at Middlewood Road as newly-installed pitches at the training base are allowed more time to settle in to full strength - thus increasing their longevity. Workarounds are having to be put in place, with staff understood to have put a great deal of time into finding an alternative grass venue.

Manager Danny Röhl has not been present for any of the pre-season days so far and remains in talks with the club to negotiate his exit. As of midnight, the remainder of his coaching staff ceased to be Wednesday employees as their contracts came to an end. Assistant coach Henrik Pedersen is not understood to have been at Monday’s training session but it is believed he remains an option to take over from Röhl - and that he is receptive to the possibility.

