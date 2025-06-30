Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday staff warned of concern over access to emergency funding in pay issue
After advanced warning of potential payment issues was sent out on Friday, The Star reported on Monday morning that many employees at the club had not received payment of their monthly salaries as hoped. It now appears clear the issue won’t be resolved today - their scheduled payday - after they received further correspondence from the club apologising for the problems. It follows late payment issues in May, when many staff did receive a partial salary payment of £700.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
An emergency fund for those facing immediate financial hardship was set up in response to payment issues around May’s wages and proved a successful process, with The Star of the understanding outstanding payments were made to employees who had requested it in a timely manner.
Amid concerns from some staff that this wouldn’t be in place this time around, the club have confirmed another emergency fund will be available - though the correspondence warns that Wednesday may not be able to satisfy every request they receive. The letter says the club are looking to deliver ‘complete transparency’ in updates over the payment of outstanding wages.
On the emergency funding process it reads in part: ‘Whilst we cannot guarantee all requests can be met, we will do our utmost to help in a fair and balanced way.’ It goes on to say: ‘For clarity, all staff will receive their full June salary, this is not in question however unfortunately we are unable to confirm an exact payment end date.’
In the latest correspondence - seen by The Star - staff are told that the decision has been made not to deliver daily updates as was the policy for the May payment problems and that only substantial updates will be given so as to prevent similar messages being provided repeatedly. In the last weeks employees at the club have expressed a sympathy for colleagues having to relay repeat correspondence with little in the way of information or update.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Staff were told: ‘The Chairman and the SMT are working tirelessly to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. There has never been any intention to cause any harm and concern to our workforce and we all appreciate how unsettling this is to each and everyone of you.’
The Star understands many members of the playing staff are also without their June payments, with some still awaiting their May payments. BBC Sheffield have reported that backroom staff are also awaiting their June salaries.
The issues are a result of ongoing financial trouble at Wednesday, who are currently the subject of two EFL registration embargoes and an appealed-against three-window transfer ban for failure to meet financial commitments. Both Wednesday and owner Dejphon Chansiri are the subject of charges in respect of non-payment of player wages in March 2025 and May 2025, a matter that is being considered by an Independent Disciplinary Commission.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.