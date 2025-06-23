Sheffield Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training base will not be ready for the scheduled return of players to pre-season, The Star understands.

It was confirmed in May that the training ground would be subject to vast structural improvements, with both training pitches re-laid simultaneously to better guard against the threat of soft tissue injuries. Building work to improve the site’s facilities was also outlined, along with the re-laying of the club’s artificial pitch to a state of the art facility. The cost of the work was understood to have crossed seven figures.

Off-field turbulence has dominated discourse around the club since, with financial problems leaving some players still awaiting their expected payments for the month of May and both club and owner Dejphon Chansiri the subject of EFL charges. The Star is told the delay of completion of work at Middlewood Road is not down to these financial issues and that the scale of the work has simply taken longer than expected to complete.

Barry Bannan rallied his Sheffield Wednesday teammates at Carrow Road. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

In what has been a summer of huge uncertainty so far, The Star revealed earlier this month that Wednesday players have been scheduled to return for the start of pre-season training this Thursday - June 26. The first two days of their schedule is expected to be based around testing and it is not clear whether or not that work can be completed at the facilities at S6.

The Star understands it is ‘highly unlikely’ the football facilities at the training base will be ready next week, however, leaving Wednesday in a curious position as to where they will stage the kick-off to their pre-season schedule. It is not yet clear to The Star whether or not an alternative venue has been sourced.

Amid the uncertainty over facilities, speculation continues over the make-up of the coaching staff that will oversee the pre-season programme. Having told the club of his ‘decision’ regarding his future at the time of late payments to players at the start of April, manager Danny Röhl has been the subject of interest from other clubs but it yet to see a move materialise.

The likes of Henrik Pedersen, Chris Powell, Sascha Lense and Sal Bibbo are all believed to be coming to the end of their contract at the end of the month and as things stand, The Star have had nothing to suggest other senior coaching staff have had their contracts renewed.

On the playing side, contract offers made to Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo remain unsigned. No senior pre-season friendlies have yet been confirmed by Wednesday.