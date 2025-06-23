If Sheffield Wednesday’s players aren’t all paid in full between now and next Monday, they will be able to hand in their notice as per FIFA’s rules.

At the time of writing a number of senior Owls are still owed money for the month of May, with only a handful of them believed to have been paid up.

The names of those paid/unpaid are not known at this point in time, however those contracted for next season who have not, will soon be in a position to inform the club that they wish for their deals to be terminated.

As per FIFA’s rules and regulations, should players go two consecutive months without payment then they are legally able to hand in a 15-day notice period, and if they’re not paid up in full then they can effectively terminate their contract and leave the club as a free agent. As previously reported, it is believed their next payday is scheduled for June 30.

That means that, come this time next week, the Dejphon Chansiri could find himself in a position that sees him on the brink of losing a number of assets for free – purely because of them not being given the wages that they are owed.

It’s an embarrassing situation for the club, made worse by the fact that for a large period earlier this month there were also coaching and non-playing staff at Hillsborough who hadn’t received their wages either. Thankfully that element, at least, was eventually sorted.

Wednesday’s wage bill will decrease substantially on after this month as loan spells officially come to an end and players move on, however concerns will remain for the foreseeable future now given that two of the last three months have seen issues with payments arise.