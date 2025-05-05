Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After his goal at the weekend just 30 players in Sheffield Wednesday’s history have scored as many goals for the club as Josh Windass.

The Owls attacker got his 53rd in Wednesday colours as he opened the scoring at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, going clear of Marcus Tudgay as the club’s highest goalscorer this century. Only three - Windass, Tudgay and Atdhe Nuhiu - have scored 50+ since the turn of the millennium.

With question marks over his future it remains to be seen how many more - if any - the number 11 will score in blue and white, but his effort of catching up with 1970s favourite, Brian Joicey, is no easy feat, especially considering that the 31-year-old hasn’t played as a centre forward all too often.

Barry Bannan , with 34, is the next-highest scorer still at the club, just ahead of Michael Smith (32) and Callum Paterson (31), so it’s unlikely that anyone will be catching Windass anytime soon. If he was to stick around at Hillsborough he’d be in with a real chance of overtaking Wednesday royalty such as Derek Dooley and Albert Quixall.

Wednesday have a whole host of contracts expiring, and there’s a chance that the highest-scoring Owl come the start of next season will have less than 15 goals to his name. It’s certainly something for the manager, whether Danny Röhl or somebody else, to think about.

Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorers since formation in 1867

30. Brian Joicey/Josh Windass - 53

29. Derek Wilkinson - 57

28. David Layne - 58

27. Mick Prendergast - 59

25. Keith Ellis/Jimmy Stewart - 60

24. Derek Dooley - 63

23. Albert Quixall - 65

21. Gary Bannister/Rodger Wylde - 66

20. Harry Davis - 67

19. Mark Bright - 70

18. Dennis Woodhead - 75

17. Harry Burgess - 77

16. Lee Chapman - 78

15. Jack Allen - 85

14. Alan Finney - 88

13. Jackie Sewell - 92

12. Jack Ball - 94

11. Roy Shiner - 96

9. Harry Chapman/David McLean - 100

8. Jimmy Trotter - 114

7. Fred Spiksley - 115

6. David Hirst - 128

5. Mark Hooper - 135

4. Ellis Rimmer - 140

3. Redfern Froggatt - 148

2. Johnny Fantham - 166

1. Andrew Wilson - 215

