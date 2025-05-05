Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Of the many talking points from Saturday’s season-ending Sheffield Wednesday draw at Watford on Saturday, one felt a particularly fitting moment.

The Owls head into the summer months awash with speculation and rumour around the futures of many club figures, none more so than manager Danny Röhl. But a number of key players are also the subject of chatter around a move away from S6, with long-time key man Josh Windass a headline figure.

The lively forward tugged on what has long been a specialty in his near five-year stint at Wednesday; pulling out a big moment when it matters. In poking home Callum Paterson’s headed assist to put his side 1-0 up at Vicarage Road, he became the club’s top goalscorer this century. Given his contract ends at the end of June, it proved vital timing.

The goal nudged Windass to 53 goals and ahead of striker Marcus Tudgay in the post-Premier League era. Athde Nuhiu is the only other figure to have reached the 50-goal mark. With Barry Bannan the next-highest scorer at the club with a tally of 34 goals - Michael Smith is on 32, with Callum Paterson on 31 - it doesn’t appear especially likely anyone will be joining the Owls’ ‘50 club’ anytime soon.

Steve Ellis

Speaking to reporters after the game, Windass revealed both he and his good mate Bannan had made speeches in the changing room post-match.

“Baz just gave me a nice speech at the end there, saying that I’d become the highest scorer this century and gave me a little round of applause as well,” he said. “That was a nice touch. He’s been incredible for me since I came in here, obviously not just setting me up with chances and playing well but setting me up off the pitch. We used to live close together, so we’d drive to training every day with general chit-chat. He’s been incredible.

“I just told the lads that I’m aware I’m maybe not the easiest teammate to play with sometimes! But the support has been incredible. All the lads were behind me trying to get me to score which was nice.”

Windass - who is understood to have an extension clause in the terms of his contract - was seen jumping into the Wednesday dugout in celebration of his goal and was thankful to those around him that had helped him reach the record-breaking tally.

“I went to the gaffer and Henrik,” he smiled. “They were all saying to me that I would get the extra goal today. They said I was going to get it in the first half and then maybe I could come in and chill out at half-time! But I ended up staying on anyway, so it was nice that they were all kind of in on it to try and get me to score today.”

