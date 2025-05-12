A former Sheffield Wednesday manager has been linked with a left-field jump back into football five years on from the end of his short Owls stint.

As it stands, Tony Pulis’ storied career in management ends with a torrid, 10-match run at Hillsborough that yielded only one win. A turbulent relationship with owner Dejphon Chansiri ended with the Wednesday owner publicly describing his appointment as a ‘mistake’, while accusing Pulis of threatening to ‘call in sick’ towards the end of his short time there and revealing fears he would ‘damage’ the club.

Having taken over from Garry Monk, the Welshman was sacked in December 2020 and amid the chaos of a points deduction the club were relegated to League One in the following months.

Now, almost four-and-a-half years on from his Hillsborough exit, he has been linked in the African media with a sensational return to the game with one of the continent’s biggest clubs. Cairo-based Zamalek are five-times CAF Champions League winners and have 14 Egyptian Premier League titles.

A report by Masrawy suggests Pulis will fly into Egypt on Tuesday to discuss the potential of joining the club in a role operating above management as Zamalek look to appoint a sporting director, a head of recruitment and a technical director. The same report suggests he has been primed for discussion over a role by former Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough forward Mido, who is named as a member of Zamalek’s ‘planning committee’.

Pulis’ short spell at Wednesday came at an immensely difficult time for the Hillsborough club and until the winless 10-game mini-reign of Xisco Munoz, the Welshman had presided over - statistically-speaking - the most unsuccessful reign of any Owls boss. It is by some distance the low point of an otherwise magnificent career in management.

“It was difficult from the start, to be honest,” Pulis later said. “We’d booked a holiday and because of the Covid it got cancelled. With the dark nights and everything else coming I thought ‘go on then’. It was one of a few job offers that I’d been given.

“I personally think Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League. But it didn’t work out. That was my fault as much as it was anybody else’s fault. But I’m one of those people, if I don’t see it the way is right then I can’t do it. That’s just me and the way I am.”