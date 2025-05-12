The future of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s loanees is bright - despite a fall-off in Owls involvement towards the end of the season.

James Beadle undertook his second loan stint with the Owls in the 2024/25 campaign and made 38 Championship appearances before fellow starlet Pierce Charles took over the gloves for the final eight games. Now, with Wednesday’s season over, he is back at parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The England under-21 stopper, highly rated in the national team set-up, is part of a vast stable of talented goalkeepers at the Amex Stadium. Aged just 20 and with 94 first team appearances already under his belt in all three EFL divisions, he is under contract there until 2028 and it is expected he will head out on loan once more next season.

He played a starring role in Wednesday’s remarkable survival effort in the second half of the 2023/24 season and has a strong relationship with goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo, whose own future is uncertain with him coming to the end of his current contract at Wednesday. A third Beadle loan spell at Hillsborough is believed to be unlikely at this stage.

Beadle was one of a handful of talented Brighton stoppers to have spent time out on loan elsewhere this term. Carl Rushworth is a player of strong reputation built on Championship loan switches in the past but saw his temporary move to Hull City cancelled in January on the back of injury to Luke Steele - reports suggest Rushworth is of interest to Manchester United heading into the summer.

Tom McGill recently signed a new contract with the south coast club having impressed with MK Dons, while Kjell Scherpen was with Austrian side Sturm Graz. Dutch international Bart Verbruggen is Brighton’s number one.

“We are lucky to have that situation,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler, a friend of Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, when asked on the task of balancing the management of their goalkeeping options. “Of course we have to make decisions, we talk to the goalkeepers and hopefully the decisions will be the right ones.”