Sheffield Wednesday take on Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon. And manager Danny Röhl is looking forward to another taste of a vibrant Hillsborough atmosphere.

From time to time, Danny Röhl will take a break from the analysis and preparation of his coaching of Sheffield Wednesday and relax. By watching football on YouTube.

Some weeks ago he described how his two children, over from Germany to visit their old man, were wowed by footage of Anthony Musaba’s performance against West Brom last season. This week, taking a break from making plans for the Steel City derby at Hillsborough this weekend, he fired up more clips of their remarkable survival effort and closed the laptop somewhere around 2am.

Hillsborough is a funny place where the atmosphere can range from morose to world-renowned depending on the timing and nature of the occasion. It’s become a topic of conversation at times this season not always for the better and with fan expenditure high, with kick-off times altered and with Wednesday’s home form having been fairly dire, S6 has not often been the cauldron of intimidation described by Dominic Iorfa this week.

But at Hillsborough, those concerns get thrown to the wayside on arrival of the big occasion.

The run-in last season saw volume levels thrown skywards as Wednesday supporters helped carry the Owls to safety. And the play-off comeback miracle against Peterborough United in May 2023 will always been held up as an example of how football supporters - and specifically Sheffield Wednesday football supporters - can help win a football match in the most impossible of circumstances.

Röhl has watched footage of that evening. It might not have showcased a reflection of the German coach’s preferred football ideals and it certainly won’t have shown an away side with the qualities of those arriving to S6 this weekend. But it showed a clear blueprint on how those on the pitch can harness and encourage the famous big occasion atmosphere at Hillsborough; a fast start, big performances and some rough and tumble.

“I am honest with you,” Röhl said. “To come to this atmosphere from this historical game two years ago, you need a strong performance and the right performance on the pitch. This is our responsibility. Before the game there will be a special atmosphere in the stadium and then it is on the pitch, to keep this, to increase this atmosphere. It is up to us, it is the demand we have on ourselves.

“My players will go in with the feeling to enjoy this, to work hard, be nasty, win duels, gain momentum in the game. If we do this there is no doubt or question marks our fans will give us wings. We will fly in this game. Last year with West Brom at home it was also special with a large step forward. We can top this atmosphere of course. One side is the fans, the other side is on us.”

Wednesday haven’t beaten Sheffield United since 2012. The feeling is that it will take a huge effort on and off the field to do so again. The Owls are primed to hold up their end of the bargain - and there’s no doubt on the other.