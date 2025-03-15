The return of one long-absent attacker could serve to suit Sheffield Wednesday heading into the final weeks of the season - particularly given a Danny Röhl comment on how they’re set to go about their business.

The Owls sit 11th in the Championship table and with nine matches to go are five points short of the play-off places. It’s a placing that has left boss Röhl describing a freedom in how they plan to attack each of the next nine games, promising to ‘go for it’ in terms of wins given their all-but-confirmed safety from the drop.

Sheffield United are next up of course and will pose as great a threat as any of their remaining opponents in a clash Wednesday hope will break a 13-year spell without having won a Steel City derby. Röhl has suggested the pressure is on United to preserve their placing in the automatic promotion shake-up, while his side can play with a touch more attacking freedom.

There will be stages in tight matches he will be able to throw caution to the wind where others may not feel able to, he suggested. And so the return of speedy, direct wide man Anthony Musaba will surely come as a boost to their attacking options from the bench in the coming weeks.

Dutchman Musaba has been out with injury since January, missing nine consecutive league matches after niggly setbacks pushed back his return date. Refreshed and firing in training, it will be hoped he can emulate form that saw him grab two goals and two assists in the final six matches of last season’s remarkable survival effort.

He’s a player that can make an impact and despite what has been seen as a leaner performance in his second campaign in England, he has laid on three goals and five assists across his 26 appearances.

“Musa has looked very sharp the last two days,” Röhl told The Star in delivering a view of availability within the wider squad and confirming long-time absentee Akin Famewo had played minutes in the under-21s’ defeat at Birmingham City. “Musa looks like a new player and this is fantastic to see. Yan (Valery) made the warm-up with the group for the first time, which is a huge step forward. Stuey (Armstrong) we have to see, he will be the guy who takes a little bit longer.”

