That’s according to Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who having confirmed Paterson’s injury was a serious one made clear any discussions over his future would go on.
“That won’t affect anything at all,” he said on a Scotland international that has gone from bit-part player to an integral part of the squad this season.
“He’s out for a sustained period of time and if he is to get back before the end of the season any football he does play will be a bonus.
“The reason I don’t rule him out is because he is a quick healer, to be fair to him.
“In terms of any talks, the injury won’t disturb anything at all.”
MORE: Yet another impressive sell-out crowd confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday clash – could beat another record
Asked how Paterson has dealt with news of the injury having worked so hard to battle his way back into reckoning, Moore said: “He just wants to play, but he was super positive and he accepts it.
“There’s always that initial disappointment because these lads want to play and he was in a good place. The positions he played for us, he was doing a great job.
“In that right wing-back role, not only did he come up with the goal but his performance was incredible. To lose him is a blow for him but also as a team we know we have to move on and the position he has vacated somebody else will fill.
“We all wish him a really speedy recovery.”