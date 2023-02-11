Confirmation Callum Paterson could miss the rest of the campaign with a hamstring injury will not deter Sheffield Wednesday from pressing on with talks to extend his stay at the club.

That’s according to Wednesday boss Darren Moore, who having confirmed Paterson’s injury was a serious one made clear any discussions over his future would go on.

“That won’t affect anything at all,” he said on a Scotland international that has gone from bit-part player to an integral part of the squad this season.

Owls match winner Callum Paterson beats Argyles Maculey Gillesphey Pic Steve Ellis

“He’s out for a sustained period of time and if he is to get back before the end of the season any football he does play will be a bonus.

“The reason I don’t rule him out is because he is a quick healer, to be fair to him.

“In terms of any talks, the injury won’t disturb anything at all.”

Asked how Paterson has dealt with news of the injury having worked so hard to battle his way back into reckoning, Moore said: “He just wants to play, but he was super positive and he accepts it.

“There’s always that initial disappointment because these lads want to play and he was in a good place. The positions he played for us, he was doing a great job.

“In that right wing-back role, not only did he come up with the goal but his performance was incredible. To lose him is a blow for him but also as a team we know we have to move on and the position he has vacated somebody else will fill.