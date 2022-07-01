The teams will meet at the DW Stadium on Saturday, 23 July for the 3pm kick-off, which will likely be Wednesday’s final game before the new season begins one week later.
It follows friendlies against Alfreton Town of the National League North tomorrow (3pm kick-off) and League Two outfit Harrogate Town on Friday, 8 July.
Darren Moore’s side will travel to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp after their match against the Sulphurites.
They are expected to play at least one friendly while away before returning on Friday, 15 July.
On the warm-weather camp, which will see the squad train up to three times a day, Moore said: "Last year, we went to Wales quite early on but, this year, we can do it differently and we decided to have a couple of weeks here at our training ground before heading out to Portugal for some warm-weather training. The new players will be able to get a feel for the place here first while getting that base level fitness in.
"Then, we go to Portugal and a training camp where you are effectively locked away in-house and you can implement some really good work.
"You get more dedicated time to implement things in a different environment. We've got six weeks of pre-season but that will be gone in the blink of an eye and, before you know it, we'll be playing Portsmouth on that opening day.
"It's been a quick summer but we're back, our work has started and we're all really looking forward to the new campaign."