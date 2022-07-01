Massimo Luongo breaks silence following Sheffield Wednesday exit

The Australian midfielder, who spent three seasons at S6, turned down the offer of a new contract after the Owls missed out on promotion to the Championship last term.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “My time at sheffield is over. Its been an incredible few years for me which had its ups and downs but I have loved every minute of it.

Massimo Luongo in action for Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Steve Ellis

"Thank you to the fans for being exceptional. An atmosphere at Hillsborough I will never forget. Thank you to @swfcofficial for the passed 3 seasons. I wish the club, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the future.”

Luongo struggled with injuries for large parts of his time as a Sheffield Wednesday player but proved influential in the second half of last season when his return to fitness – and partnership in the centre of midfield with Barry Bannan and George Byers – coincided with an upturn in results for the Owls, who eventually finished fourth.

His next move is unknown but the decision to leave Hillsborough could have been prompted by his continued omission from Australia’s national side.

The Socceroos have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year yet 29-year-old Luongo has been unable to add to the 43 international caps he has earned for his country since 2019.