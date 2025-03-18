A non-league ticket manager has seen the funny side of things after Sheffield Wednesday became the first club to make a mistake ‘more common than you’d think’.

Staff members at Oxford City were surprised to be asked to sign for a heavy box of what transpired to be away tickets for Oxford United’s upcoming away trip to Hillsborough on April 4. The National League North side tend to average around 600 spectators at their MGroup Stadium home and so were confused to have been the recipient of a four-figure complement of tickets for the U’s trip to Hillsborough next month.

Ticket manager Andy Gate has been in his role for four years and maintained that while it’s the first time he’d seen the error be made by a fellow club, the mixing-up of of the two Oxford clubs is one that occurs often.

“We’ll often get phone calls and requests for tickets and so on,” he said. “The mix-up is one that happens more often than you’d think and since United have been in the Championship we’ve had lots of people get in touch enquiring about a game coming up. We have to check with them sometimes that it’s definitely our games that they’re interested in!

“It’s the first time it’s happened with a club though and we’ve seen the funny side. We get mail for Oxford United sometimes where it is addressed to them but has our address on it or vice-versa but this one was fully addressed to us. We’ve got some U’s fans that work in the office so we’ve taken a few out and they’re now in the right place!”

Andy was of course speaking in the same jovial spirit a social media post was put out on Monday highlighting the mistake. Oxford United are in receipt of the delivery after staff members arranged to make the trip across town to grab the box of tickets on Monday afternoon and City mischievously used Wednesday’s address slip-up to advertise their up-coming ‘Non-League Day’ ticket prices.

The club are in the midst of a relegation battle in the National League North having been relegated from the fifth tier last time out and welcome Warrington Town to the MGroup Stadium this weekend. With EFL matches taking a break while international duty takes precedence this weekend, non-league clubs across the country are doing their best to tempt supporters with a gap in their schedule through their gates.

“It was all just a bit of fun and there was no malice intended,” Andy joked on a post that has been seen nearly half a million times on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The mistake does happen more often than you’d think and we hope they’ve not taken too much stick for it. These things happen.”

