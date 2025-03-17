Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite pops up in surprise League One role

A promotion-winning former Sheffield Wednesday defender has taken on a coaching position at a League One club, where he’ll help oversee a fellow Owls fan favourite.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Llera won promotion with the Owls back in 2012 as they nipped past city rivals Sheffield United to jump back into the Championship from League One. He played 91 times for the club across three years, initially joining on loan from Blackpool before making the move permanent in January 2012. He retired from playing via a stint at Scunthorpe United and later returned to the Wednesday coaching set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Llera has since worked in the EFL as head of Walsall’s academy and has held a number of roles in non-league football. But now he’s back in the pre game, joining up with Bristol Rovers to launch a reunion with ex-teammate and Gas boss Iñigo Calderón. The pair played together at then-Spanish second tier side Alicante in the early 2000s.

“He's going to be helping us," the Gas head coach told BBC Radio Bristol. "He's another assistant for the staff and he's more than welcome. I know him personally. I played with him 20 years ago. I think it's going to be good for us to help more. Every little help is going to be welcome."

Llera’s new job throws him into a relegation battle, with Rovers sitting just a place outside of the League One relegation zone after what has been a turbulent campaign. Two wins in their last three matches has lifted their safety buffer to six points, though concerns remain after a harrowing 5-0 defeat to Lincoln City over the weekend. There are nine matches remaining in the third tier campaign. Among Rovers’ players is much-loved former Wednesday defender Jack Hunt.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: I watched both of Sheffield Wednesday's defeats to Sheffield United - they sold themselves short