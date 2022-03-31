Sheffield Wednesday throw their weight behind city's legendary Leadmill
Sheffield Wednesday have thrown their weight behind the attempts to save the city’s legendary venue, The Leadmill.
It was confirmed on Thursday night that the owners of The Leadmill had been served an eviction notice that would mean leaving Leadmill Road next year.
They said on their official Twitter account, "Today we have received some devastating news that in 1 year's time, our Landlord is evicting us and forcing us to close.
“Please show your support by sharing this news & sending us your best memories that we can gather to help display all the reasons why #WeCantLoseLeadmill.”
Read More
And the Owls have done their bit for the cause as they posted the hashtag alongside an image of their skipper, Barry Bannan, at the the famous venue, with Bannan himself replying, “I agree – what a great building.”
Sheffield FC also had their say on the matter, tweeting, “Sheffield can’t afford to lose landmarks like this. It needs to protect what makes it special. The Leadmill is internationally famous and home to lifelong memories for many.”
A whole host of famous musicians, comedians and more from across the country have all shown support for the bid to save The Leadmill from being evicted from the spot where it has spent more than 40 years – and gone on to become a much-loved part of Sheffield life.
A spokesperson for The Leadmill has said that a further update will be made available when they have received more information, but the uproar from across the country that has got #WeCantLoseLeadmill as one of the top trends on Twitter may well play a part in helping the venue survive.