Sheffield Wednesday: The true numbers behind Jos Luhukay’s constant chopping and changing

It has been a much-discussed subject during Sheffield Wednesday's wretched recent run.

Last week against Rotherham it was three, the week prior at Blackburn it was two.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay......Pic Steve Ellis

In recent months the figure has been as high as five.

Jos Luhukay's excessive use of altering personnel from game to game has not gone unnoticed by Wednesday fans.

Constant chopping and changing is not helping Wednesday whatsoever.

Michael Hector is one of the players who have been affected by Jos Luhukay's constant rotations. Pic Steve Ellis

On social media there had been rumours that Luhukay had made as many as 48 alterations in the past 11 games.

However, the number of actual changes made are much lower - 34.

Nevertheless, this figure still represents a high figure and means an average of three changes per game.

While there is no doubt that suspensions and injuries have affected this figure somewhat, plenty of the tweaks have been hard to justify.

Michael Hector scooping the Player of the Month award and then being dropped for the Norwich game is one that immediately springs to mind.

Jos Luhukay refuses to single out players for blame

Luhukay has recently defended his decision to constantly revamp his starting line-ups, saying: "If you don't stop making mistakes, you can't win games.

"It has nothing to do with three, four or five at the back.

"The more players that can play more games, the more stability and consistency that you have in results."

Here is a game-by-game breakdown of the changes made over that 11-game period:

Rotherham - 3 changes

Blackburn - 2

Bolton - 3

Derby - 3

Sheffield United - 4

Norwich - 2

Birmingham - 3

QPR - 5

Middlesbrough - 2

Bristol City - 3

West Brom - 4