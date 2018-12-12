Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay not blaming individuals for Owls’ defensive struggles this season

Jos Luhukay has refused to single out individual players as he continues to work on a solution to Wednesday's defensive woes.

Luhukay has plenty to ponder with regards the Owls' backline as they have the leakiest defence in the Championship.

The Owls and Morgan Fox looking for light at the end of the tunnel......Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday have shipped 38 goals in 21 matches - an average of 1.8 goals per game.

Compare that to this stage last season, when the stats showed Wednesday's average of 1.1 goals per game, and it is clear the defence is not performing up to scratch.

Indeed, only five teams in the EFL have shipped more goals this season.

With that in mind, Luhukay says that the only way to improve is to constantly work on tactics on the changing ground rather than dish out criticism of certain players in public.

Owls Coach Lee Bullen shakes hands with Daniel Pudil at the final whistle......Pic Steve Ellis

Owls fans saw their team defend shoddily for both goals conceded in last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Rotherham United.

"Always, when goals are falling, someone is involved with that," Luhukay told the Star.

"The defending against Rotherham was not 100 per cent and that's why we conceded two goals.

"It would be easy for me to say this player or that player made the mistake.

"But I (rather) discuss and speak with my team and my players.

"We lose as a team."

This weekend represents another opportunity for the Owls to atone for their recent poor showings.

Wednesday, who have claimed just two clean sheets all season, head to Swansea City who themselves have under-performed since being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Swathes of supporters have been calling for Luhukay's head in recent games and a defeat in Wales is only likely to crank up the pressure on the Dutchman even more.

"We need to go further in the work that we do as a team," Luhukay added.

"We hope every new game that we find the best way,

"Against Swansea it is a new chance to get the three points."