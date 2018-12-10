Sheffield Wednesday: Are the Owls lining up this former Sheffield United boss to replace Jos Luhukay?

With pressure mounting on Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay after a dismal run of form, speculation has already started about who could replace him at Hillsborough – and one surprising name has been linked with the job.

According to reports in the Sun on Sunday, Wednesday chiefs could look to appoint former Sheffield United manager Steve Bruce as the next man in charge.

Steve Bruce

Although no decision has been made on Luhukay’s future with the Owls yet, the Sun suggest the club are making plans in case they decide to part with the Dutchman and representatives have already met with ex-Aston Villa manager Bruce.

Bruce, who was sacked as Villa boss in October, is said to be interested in the job if he is given financial backing to bring in players.

Barry Bannan’s two-match suspension compounds Sheffield Wednesday’s problems

But Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri could face competition for the 57-year-old’s services with managerless Reading also said to be chasing him as they look for a replacement for Paul Clement.

Luhukay has faced mounting pressure after Wednesday’s recent poor run of form has seen them slip from the play-off places to 17th in the Championship table.

The Owls’ 2-2 draw in the south Yorkshire derby against Rotherham on Saturday means they have now only recorded one win in nine games.

Bruce was in charge of Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United for on season in 1998/99 before spells at Huddersfield, Wigan, Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City.