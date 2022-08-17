Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was some surprise amongst the fanbase when Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Jack Hunt were all left out of the XI at London Road, with the latter not in the squad at all, but it turns out that his hand was effectively forced on all of them.

The Owls boss told the media, “Josh Windass is coming back from a year off, having been injured. He has played two full 90 minutes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The heat on Saturday left the players' energy levels low. Barry Bannan suffered from a bit of heat exhaustion on Saturday. He didn't train yesterday.

“Those two had to be taken out. Hopefully both of those players will reap the rewards from tonight and be available from the squad in the week.”

Meanwhile, regarding Hunt’s absence, Moore revealed that he called in sick the morning of the game and so was unable to feature.

He explained, “He had a throat infection, he rang in this morning… So we left him behind. The doctors have given him some antibiotics to have, so they’ll kick in over the next 48 hours and then we’ll see how he is. To be fair, yesterday in training he didn’t look great.

Darren Moore left some big names out for Sheffield Wednesday.

“He would have been involved in the squad, I’m not sure he would’ve played though. Like I said, in training he didn’t look great and he called about 8am and said that he wasn’t well.”