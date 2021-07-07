Sheffield Wednesday tease shirt for Celtic clash - but...
Sheffield Wednesday have teased the shirt they’ll wear against Celtic today, but it won’t go on sale...
The Owls take on the Bhoys at Dragon Park in Wales as Darren Moore gets his first preseason friendly underway, and they’ll be donning a kit made by new sponsor, Macron.
However, as previously reported, the official 2021/22 kit is still in the works, and what they wear today will be auctioned off for charity.
A statement on the club’s website, which was accompanied by a teaser picture on Twitter, read, “
“Our pre-season fixture schedule kicks off today with a clash against Celtic at Dragon Park, Newport… The Owls will be wearing a pre-season matchday Macron kit for our upcoming friendly fixtures, including today’s game against the Bhoys.
“This pre-season kit will not go on sale to supporters but will be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for charities supported by SWFC and Macron.”