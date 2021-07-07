Sheffield Wednesday will wear a new kit today - but it's just temporary... (via @SWFC)

The Owls take on the Bhoys at Dragon Park in Wales as Darren Moore gets his first preseason friendly underway, and they’ll be donning a kit made by new sponsor, Macron.

However, as previously reported, the official 2021/22 kit is still in the works, and what they wear today will be auctioned off for charity.

A statement on the club's website, which was accompanied by a teaser picture on Twitter, read,

“Our pre-season fixture schedule kicks off today with a clash against Celtic at Dragon Park, Newport… The Owls will be wearing a pre-season matchday Macron kit for our upcoming friendly fixtures, including today’s game against the Bhoys.