Sheffield Wednesday players have celebrated the contribution of Owls player of the year Shea Charles after the departing midfielder posted a heartfelt message on social media.

The talented 21-year-old midfielder arrived on loan from Premier League Southampton and made an immediate impact, making 44 appearances across all competitions in a solitary season-long stint. Charles was recalled by the Saints during the January transfer window but saw his Hillsborough loan reinstated on inflated terms despite interest from Sheffield United.

He was voted the club’s player of the season by supporters and took a number of other awards with him - including The Star’s Wednesday player of the year and The Star’s young player of the year award for the region. There seems to be little doubt Charles progressed in his time in South Yorkshire and that he has the potential to achieve great things at the highest level of the game - and he is clearly thankful for the role Wednesday played in that.

Posting on social media on Monday evening, the Northern Ireland international said: “Thank you to everyone at @swfcofficial for this past season. I loved every second of playing for this great football club and I will always be grateful to the fans for your support from the start. Also to my teammates, coaches and the manager who put faith in me and helped me massively to improve my game. All the best in the future Owls.”

The post, which included a number of images from throughout his season at S6, was responded to by a wide range of teammates young and old; including long-serving senior men Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa, as well as youngsters Mackenzie Maltby, Gui Siqueira and Jack Hall. Charles’ younger brother Pierce posted “What a year” along with heart and sad face emojis.

Speaking to The Star last month, Charles spoke in detail about his relationship with Wednesday supporters and said: “I'll always have a special place for Wednesday.

“I just hope the fans realise how much I love them and how much I've appreciated them through my time here. When I see anyone out at the shops or in the street they're always so complimentary and nice. I've absolutely loved it and I hope they do know that I love them as well.”