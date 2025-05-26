Former Sheffield Wednesday man, Sam Hutchinson, has had quite the few weeks at AFC Wimbledon...

The midfield man, who became a firm fan favourite during his spells at Hillsborough, was sadly not able to take to the field on Monday afternoon - or in the Dons’ semifinals - after a heart scare earlier this month after scoring the goal that secured their spot in the top six. He was, however, there to celebrate their victory as they picked up a 1-0 win over Walsall to confirm their spot in League One next season.

‘Hutch’ could be seen amid the celebrations after the final whistle following Myles Hippolyte’s winner under the arch at Wembley, with Johnnie Jackson’s side getting the job done in a tight affair that saw them climb back out of League Two.

Sam Hutchinson wins promotion

Speaking ahead of the game, the former Chelsea man spoke of his desire to see his side jump the final hurdle, saying, “Now it’s all about the team and doing the business on Monday. I’m absolutely devastated that I can’t play the final but hopefully we get it over the line and do what everyone wants us to do... I’m here to support the boys. I’m experienced, I’ve been there before. Anything I can help with, even if it’s just a smile of reassurance, I’ll be there.

“Playing 20-odd games here, having a flag made for me, to receive the response I’ve had from everyone here at AFC Wimbledon has been simply unbelievable. I’ve also had messages from the other clubs I’ve played for, friends and family and managers I’ve not spoken to in 10 years – I can’t speak highly enough of everyone.”

Hutchinson will see his contract with Wimbledon expire at the end of next month, however has made no secret of his desire to extend his stay at Plough Lane.

