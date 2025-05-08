Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week the great and good of South Yorkshire football gathered at the OEC in Sheffield for the annual Star Sports Awards - with Shea Charles walking away with our Sheffield Wednesday player of the year honours.

The talented Southampton loanee took the gong for a season that saw him take key man status, topping many of the stats metrics not only at club level, but throughout the Championship. But in a campaign that ended with Wednesday in the comfort of midtable, there were several contenders lining up behind Charles.

Here, we take a look at a handful of the other Wednesday players who ran the Northern Ireland international close.

Josh Windass

Ex-Rangers star Josh Windass has been discussing his future at Sheffield Wednesday | Getty Images

A very close runner-up for this award, Windass produced his career-best numbers at second tier level, returning 13 goals and five assists in a 44-game Championship season. Aside from a generational goal and an influence on the Owls attack that got the best of those around him, what was perhaps most impressive was his sustainability.

A player who has had injury trouble in his long Wednesday career, he put those concerns behind him. No Owls figure made more appearances across the course of the campaign and while - like just about everybody else - there was a slide in his powers in a turbulent second half of the campaign, nobody had a fuller impact on the side’s attacking output across the course of the season.

Where his Wednesday career goes from here will be decided only in the coming weeks. It may even end. If so, he’ll take some replacing.

Djeidi Gassama

Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama celebrates after scoring his side's third goal at Oxford (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

A young player who came on leaps and bounds this season, Gassama produced probably the most sparkling of individual performances. His ball-carrying ability lit Wednesday up in periods they were at their best and he jinked and jostled his way to seven goals and an assist in his 43 league outings.

Aged just 21 years old, he’s a player with the skillset and ability to go an awfully long way in the game and along with Pierce Charles is as saleable an asset as the club have had for a very long time. Huge credit must go here to Danny Röhl and his coaching staff for picking him up and turning him into a Championship force to be reckoned with.

His next task will be to impact games consistently over 90 minutes and consistency over an entire campaign. It’s not easy for a young player, but catch those attributes and he could easily become an eight-figure prospect.

Max Lowe

Max Lowe has featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday this season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Signed from down the road in the summer of course, Lowe was perhaps the most consistent of Wednesday players throughout the course of the campaign, before injury so cruelly ended his involvement in March. Set in a battle for minutes with Marvin Johnson initially wide left, he tucked in to the middle of defence without any issues and aided the Owls hugely in the absence of Akin Famewo.

That stint on the sidelines towards the end of the year cost him a place higher up this list but there’s no doubting his class. He should be ready to stock up and go again by the time pre-season comes around.

Barry Bannan

Getty Images

A Wednesday player of the season list is rarely complete without an acknowledgement for their midfield talisman. Now 35, Bannan battled through the season with knocks here and there and showed huge leadership to race back from injury ahead of time.

His powers of vice-gripping matches were seen during the season but perhaps not quite as often as he may have liked. It’s no coincidence that Wednesday’s form dropped off while he was fighting through the pain barrier. A tally of 41 league appearances is good going by anyone’s standards - he remains the Owls’ main man.

