Sheffield Wednesday target defensive recruits in January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are seeking to bolster their defensive ranks in the January transfer window, The Star understands.

It is believed the Owls, who appointed Steve Bruce as their new manager last week, are keen on strengthening their full-back options.

Steve Bruce will officially take charge of Sheffield Wednesday on February 1

Everton's Mason Holgate is thought to have been on Wednesday's radar before he joined their Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion last week.

It is no big surprise the Owls are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements. The Owls have the third leakiest back line in the Championship, letting in an alarming 42 goals from 26 matches this term.

But Wednesday have tightened things up at the back in recent weeks. The Owls have selected a settled defence, with full-backs Liam Palmer and Morgan Fox and centre-backs Michael Hector and captain Tom Lees having started the last five matches in a four-man back line. Wednesday have conceded just two goals in a five-match unbeaten run.

Why Steve Agnew is looking forward to facing Hull

Caretaker boss Steve Agnew, holding the fort until the arrival of Bruce next month, was pleased with their defensive work in Saturday's cup draw to Luton Town.

He said he "enjoyed every minute" of his first match in charge and is excited about the potential of the club.

Agnew, who takes Wednesday to his old club Hull City this weekend, told The Star: "The potential of the club is huge, the support is massive and the owner has been first class.

"The owner is very supportive and enthusiastic about the club and where he wants to take it.

"I think there is an excitement about the change, obviously, from the owner, the staff, the playing squad and the supporters."