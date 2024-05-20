Sheffield Wednesday talent receives first senior call-up ahead of Spain clash
The shot-stopper, who will turn 19 over the summer, signed a new contract with Wednesday last week as he continues his climb up through the ranks at Hillsborough, and he is very highly-rated by both the academy staff and first team manager, Danny Röhl.
He’ll team up with former Owl, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as well as Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper, Conor Hazard, for two games in Spain next month.
An announcement on the national team’s website read, “Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior men’s squad for the first time.
“Charles, younger brother of Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles, has been included in Michael O’Neill’s panel for the upcoming international challenge matches against Spain and Andorra.
“The 18-year-old keeper has trained with the senior squad before, however this is his first official call-up to the seniors. The teenager has previously played for his country at U17, U19 and U21 level.
“Northern Ireland boss O’Neill has chosen a 26-strong squad for the friendlies in Mallorca and Murcia. And Pierce Charles is the only newcomer in the panel.
“The senior men’s team are due to play Spain at Son Moix Stadium in Palma (Mallorca) on Saturday 8 June (21.30 BST). And then they will be taking on Andorra at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia on Tuesday 11 June (20.45 BST).”
