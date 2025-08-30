Sheffield Wednesday welcome Swansea City to Hillsborough this afternoon hoping to grab their first three-point haul of the campaign.

The Owls’ summer of madness has put the football side at a disadvantage at the outset of a campaign that has seen them show incredible scrap. A thrilling comeback draw at Wrexham last weekend grabbed their first point to take them out of the early days relegation places, while midweek heroics from the club’s youngsters booted Premier League Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup and earned Wednesday a place in the third round.

Swansea edged past Plymouth Argyle on penalties in the same competition and have enjoyed a bright start to their Championship effort, earning four points from their three matches. Those points have come at home, however, and Wednesday will hope they can inflict a second away defeat in two.

Gabriel Otegbayo is a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon (Image: Steve Ellis)

Henrik Pedersen’s side will enter the clash without injured trio Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah and Pierce Charles, while Gabriel Otegbayo is a doubt having sustained a dead leg in the Leeds upset. At the Swansea end, centre-halves Ricardo Santos and Filip Lissah are yet to feature this season and are still in recovery from injury, while South Korean international Jisung Eom and midfield man Jay Fulton are both big question marks.

“Jisung had a knock, it was an enforced change the other night,” Swans boss Alan Sheehan confirmed in a pre-match press conference. “He’s had a bit of treatment so we’ll see how he is out on the grass on Friday. We’ll see how he reacts and we’ll make a decision then. Jay played through a minor tear during the closing stages so he could be a doubt for the weekend.”

Pedersen has no doubt the visiting Swans will present a big task and having seen their 1-0 win over city rivals Sheffield United, has built a plan on how they can go about nullifying their threat.

“I have a big, big respect for the Swansea team, I think they have a good manager with a clear, clear style of play,” said the Danish coach. “They have a strong team, we saw it in the game with Sheffield United, very strong on the ball, same with Plymouth, very strong on the ball. They are very strong offensively and we will be tested with our defensive pressing but I’m looking forward to this test and I think it will be a good game to watch.”