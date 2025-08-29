Preston North End defender, Pol Valentin, has admitted that the situation at his former club, Sheffield Wednesday, makes him sad.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentin left S6 this summer after the club opted against renewing his contract despite having a one-year option to exercise, and he didn’t have to wait long to find a new home as he was quickly snapped up by Lilywhites manager, Paul Heckingbottom.

The 28-year-old has already played five games for the club and registered his first assist, playing a key role in their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 Championship season. But he’s still got an eye on the Owls, it would seem, and he admits that it doesn’t give him any joy to see the ongoing chaos at his old club - telling the BBC that he feels like Dejphon Chansiri ‘should not be there’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pol Valentin hopes for the best for Sheffield Wednesday

In a lengthy interview about his time at Deepdale so far, he added, “I’ve spoken some times with players there, and if I’m honest I’m sad to see how things are going there. They’re a massive club with massive fans, but the person running the club is not doing well. And he should not be there, I don’t think. But I can’t do anything about that.”

As part of his statement when he left, the full back said, “Thanks to every single fan for the love, the unwavering support, and for making me feel part of this big family. I'll never be able to fully express how much your affection has meant to me - both at Hillsborough and everywhere else. I've always tried to give my all, on and off the pitch, because I quickly realised that this club deserves nothing less.

“Leaving wasn't my decision, but I walk away with my head held high and a heart full of memories that I'll carry with me forever - like last season’s incredible survival, when almost no one believed in us. Sheffield is and will always be a part of me. Thank you for everything, Owls. I hope this isn't goodbye, but see you soon.”

Valentin will have to wait until November for a reunion with the Owls, but he’ll no doubt be looking forward to a return to Hillsborough, where he’ll almost certainly get a warm reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join