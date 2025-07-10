Midfielder, Sutura Kakay, has completed his move to Southampton after deciding against signing a professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported on Wednesday evening that the 18-year-old was on the brink of finalising his switch to the Owls’ Championship rivals after terms were agreed between the two clubs, with the teenager having also agreed the personal side of things as well.

Wednesday will receive compensation, though the amount is not yet known, due to their attempts to keep him, but the midfield man becomes the latest player that has moved on from the club’s Middlewood Road academy to pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the club read, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sutura Kakay, who joins the club's Academy on his first professional contract. The 18-year-old midfielder arrives after his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, and will link up with the Under-21s on a deal that keeps him at the club until 2027.

Sutura Kakay is a Southampton player now

Kakay rose through the ranks in recent seasons at Wednesday since he joined their youth set-up for his scholarship years, and enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 campaign before his move to the South Coast.The youngster was a regular at Under-18s level and featured for the Under-21s, as well as gaining experience in first team training with the Yorkshire side.”

Meanwhile, the player himself told their website, "It's what I have worked hard for all my life to sign my first professional contract, I can't wait to get started." Kakay said, after his arrival. With the history of the club bringing a lot of young players through, I thought this was the perfect pathway for me to exceed in my career."

And the Saints’ Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added, "Sutura is another positive addition to the Under-21s, adding quality and competition to our midfield pathway. He brings a different dynamic to the profile we already have, providing real athleticism and vision which he maximises particularly in transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was these qualities that are what attracted Mariela (Nisotaki) and her team to make him our first Under-21s acquisition of the summer, and we look forward to developing those further over the next two seasons."

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join