Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sutura Kakay, is soon expected to complete his move to Southampton.

The teenager, who was offered a professional contract at Middlewood Road at the end of his scholarship, opted against staying in S6, with the Saints making it clear that they’d like to get him on board.

It has previously been reported by The Star that negotiations were underway between the two clubs, and the latest news reaching this publication is that all terms have now been agreed – both in terms of club-to-club and club-to-player.

While the deal has not yet been finalised, it is believed that a switch to St. Mary’s is now imminent as Kakay moves on to the next chapter in his career, though it remains to be seen when the final details will be wrapped up.

Kakay is one of a number of players who could leave Hillsborough this summer amid the backdrop of financial crisis under Dejphon Chansiri, and while the fee agreed is not thought to be substantial, it will go towards easing their current woes.

First team attacker, Djeidi Gassama, is thought to be on the brink of joining Scottish giants, Rangers, while youth players, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri and Romario Collins, are believed to be Manchester City-bound.

Wednesday are currently under embargo for fees owed to their players, HMRC and other clubs, and the sale of assets could help them make progress towards getting that embargo lifted before the start of the 2025/26 campaign. Whether they’ll achieve that, however, is as yet unknown.

