Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is facing continued pressure from the club’s supporters.

The largest Sheffield Wednesday supporters’ group has encouraged fans who wish to make known their opposition to the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri to do so this weekend - with a simple display of revolt.

Chansiri has come under increasing pressure from Wednesday fans this month having failed to pay many players and some staff wages for the month of March on time. Cashflow issues in his personal business dealings were cited as the reason for the delay and playing staff were paid the remainder of their wages on Monday - payments that narrowly avoided the reality of a three-window EFL transfer embargo sanction.

In an interview with The Star published on Friday evening, Chansiri was unable to provide a guarantee that similar issues wouldn’t occur in the future. If Wednesday are to default on paying any HMRC bill or player wages before July, the three-window sanction will be enacted.

After vocal opposition to Chansiri’s management of the club was heard from the away end throughout the Owls’ 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, home fans are now being encouraged to turn their backs on the pitch at Hillsborough in the 10th minute of Saturday’s home clash with Oxford United if they so wish. The 10th minute has been chosen as symbolic of the 10 years Chansiri has owned the club.

Over the weekend Owls supporter groups including the Supporters’ Trust and members of the club’s engagement panel released a joint statement signalling their wish for Chansiri to ‘step aside’ and welcome any new interested parties into negotiations to buy the club.

Support for the Trust has accelerated in the last month with membership approaching 3,000 Wednesday fans - making them one of the largest groups of its kind in the country. After a meeting in March, existing members of the Engagement Panel voted the Trust back onto the EP, with chair Ian Bennett as its representative.

The weekend statement, released by 14 supporter stakeholders on Saturday, read in part: “The Trust and EP call on Dejphon Chansiri to do the honourable thing as custodian of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and step aside. We urge him to engage with potential purchasers to determine a fair market value for the club. We will applaud his sacrifice once it is made for the greater good of our proud institution.”

