For the first time, Sheffield Wednesday supporter groups have come together to demand change at the top of the club. Alex Miller comments on a feeling of sea change from the stands.

“It’s just so Wednesday, init?”

That’s the phrase that has been trotted out so routinely in times of strife around S6; and if not literally, then subconsciously. The modern day Sheffield Wednesday lurches from one mad story to the other and it’s been thus for many, many years. The off-field foul-ups rained down from above have sprinkled themselves along a sliding scale of embarrassing to downright unacceptable. There’s no need to list them.

The latest once again saw human beings not paid what was owed to them for a month’s work - and the club to within hours of football catastrophe. We’ll leave the theories of cause and intention to those online.

When something mad drops once every few months it’s been natural to become desensitised to it all; just another episode of cack-handed madness down at S6 - par for the course. It creeps into the minds of all around the club; one senior player suggested as much to national television broadcasters last season. I’ve heard some others within the club reluctantly hint at it. Speaking frankly, it’s sometimes the case among some of the Owls media pack as well, despite best efforts. It shouldn’t be the case.

Colleagues covering other clubs sidle up before matches to comment on how interesting it must be to cover the chaos at Wednesday, surmising that there’s always something different to write about. It’s not. It’s as tiresome as it is embarrassing to one of the great football names in English football and it shouldn’t be this way. Those of us watching on with expense receipts tucked in our wallets can only imagine the despair of those following it all from the stands at own considerable financial and emotional commitment.

Many of the 4,247 Owls supporters at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening joined in vocal condemnation of Dejphon Chansiri’s running of the club, as they have in moments throughout the last couple of years. Ewood Park provided the stage for perhaps the most consistent 90-minute show of dissent against the club’s ownership methods to date. Once the Rovers goals went in, the same feeling emanated from their crowd. There was an anger there and a sense that fans, actually, have had enough.

It provided a different soundtrack to the Saturday defeat to Hull City that saw only strangled attempts at protest sing-song in a mood of shell-shock melancholy at S6. And who could blame anyone? It is tiring. When repeat silliness bundles out from the top at S6, it’s easy to roll your eyes.

Rightly or wrongly, previous Sheffield Wednesday fan protests have proven divisive in nature. | Getty Images

But the nature of response to Chansiri’s latest fumble feels different, with as many as 14 fan groups coming together to provide a joint response by way of statement. Membership of the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has skyrocketed. The feeling around the club - online and at Blackburn at least - has been dragged from split debate to a more unified voice and with elevated fan voices pushing the case together, it’ll be interesting to see how and in what form that continues.

It was the man himself who nosedived Reading into the conversation and it was the man himself who was unable to guarantee this won’t happen again. This isn’t silliness, it feels to be a very real and tangible concern. This isn’t the result of social media rumour or media understanding, it’s in his own words. You can’t help but wonder what footballing authorities have made of these utterances.

This is a proud football club seemingly realigned behind a cause, for the moment at least. The well-intentioned efforts of Wednesday fans of protests past - rightly or wrongly - were seen as divisive and prompted debates around method and language rather than bringing a focus on the subject matter itself.

Dejphon Chansiri sought to take responsibility for the problems but said last week ‘it is normal’ for cashflow issues to spring up in business. As was put to him, it is not normal that EFL footballers - and some staff members - are left waiting for payment. Fans are concerned and for the first time have asked for change en masse.

No number of fan groups can speak for every single Sheffield Wednesday supporter of course - it would be impossible to do so. But this time there seems to be an increasingly unilateral agreement from its fan base; that this is no way to run a football club. How all this plays out is yet to be discovered. The broad agreement from the floor is that Sheffield Wednesday demands better.

