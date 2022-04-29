The Black Cats are one of seven teams that may or may not finish in the Play-Off places, with Alex Neil’s side being in the same boat as the Owls in the sense that only a victory over Morecambe will guarantee their spot.

Wright, who has played 36 times this season, spoke at length about the challenge ahead – admitting that they keep an eye on what’s going on around them.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, he said, “Of course, we look. You want to secure those places, but it’s going to go right down to the wire.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it, but this is why we love football. The standard’s been really good in the division this year, super competitive.

"There’s some big hitters that aren’t even going to make the Play-Offs. We knew at the start of the year the division was probably going to be the toughest it’s been.

"But great, bring on the challenge because the bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward. We certainly want it and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can go on and make sure it happens.”

He went on to say, “You’ve just got to look at the points that’s required, certainly at the top end. Football’s evolving all the time, and teams are getting stronger and looking for ways they can have a cutting edge over the opposition.

"That’s the same for teams lower down the division. It has been competitive. We’ve been on a really good run, but so have a lot of other teams. Pressure is pressure and you don’t come to a club like Sunderland to have an easy ride. You want to be part of something great and as a group have an opportunity to go and do that.