The Owls were sitting pretty by the top of the League One table, and some were already allowing themselves the chance to get a bit carried away after the relegation a few months’ prior.

But a narrow defeat a Morecambe brought an end to their unbeaten run and run of clean sheets, and then they went on to win just two of their next 10 league matches in a spell that – ultimately – cost them promotion out of the division.

Wednesday don’t have an unbeaten run or a clean sheet run going into this weekend’s clash at the Mazuma Stadium, but the players that were at Hillsborough this time last season will no doubt be out for a spot of revenge for that frustrating afternoon last August.

Darren Moore’s side haven’t won back-to-back away games since back in February as they’ve continued to blow hot and cold on the road, but a follow-up to their win over Bolton Wanderers this weekend would change that record and could potentially put them within just one point of the top of the table.

Meanwhile, former Owl, Liam Shaw, is set to face Wednesday for the first time since his decision to reject a new contract at Hillsborough and leave for Celtic in Scotland.

His choice did not go down well with many Wednesdayites, and it’s likely he’ll get a frosty reception from the away following on what is set to be his home debut for the Shrimps following his loan move back to England.